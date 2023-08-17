Wordle 789 answer for August 17: Beat the puzzle this way! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 789 answer for August 17: So, what is the point of Wordle? Yes, you do get to have a winning streak, but almost 800 games in, that seems to matter very less, especially since there is no global ranking board. Interestingly, even social media posts around the game have declined. In March 2022, the number of posts around Wordle used to be about 200K+ but now it is somewhere around 30,000. But interestingly, the player count of the game still remains about the same. It turns out that people are playing the game like they would play crosswords in the newspaper. It is a fun brain teaser and that stimulation is enough to keep them going. And if you belong to that group, then it can be very frustrating to not know the right answer. And to help you with that, we have today's Wordle hints and clues. And if they fall short, feel free to jump to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 789 hints for August 17

Today's word is a straightforward one. There is one repeated letter, the word itself is very common and it does not even have an uncommon letter in it. The letter arrangement is also standard. So, all you need to do is check the clues below.

Wordle 789 clues for August 17

1. Today's word begins with the letter A.

2. The word contains two vowels.

3. Apart from the vowel, there is a repeated letter as well.

4. The word ends with the letter S.

5. The remaining vowel is I.

After those clues, we have pretty much handed it to you on a platter. We believe these should be enough for you to guess easily. But if you're still hesitating, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 789 answer for August 17

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is AMISS. It means “in an incorrect, inappropriate, or defective manner”. We hope you cracked the puzzle easily. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.