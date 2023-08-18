Home How To Wordle 790 answer for August 18: Be a winner! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 790 answer for August 18: Be a winner! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 790 answer for August 18: Today’s puzzle eases the difficulty level from earlier this week but it still has some tricks up its sleeves. To reveal them, check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 07:40 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 790 answer for August 18: These Wordle hints, clues and solution will give you a fighting chance to defeat today’s puzzle and protect your streak.  (HT Tech)

Wordle 790 answer for August 18: After pulling off its crazy triple-letter mayhem yesterday where three letters in the word were the same, today Wordle has reduced the difficulty a little. However, do not be mistaken, it still has plenty of tricks up its sleeve. If you are not well versed with Wordle, it might pose a severe threat to your streak and if unfortunately, you lost it yesterday, you cannot afford two consecutive losses. So, you need to get back in the game with a big win and these Wordle hints and clues will assist you in getting them. They will offer more information and reveal crucial clues to today's word. And if you still find yourself unsure, you can always scroll to the bottom and find the solution.

Wordle 790 hints for August 18

Today's word may not have a triple-letter situation but it does have letter repetition, so you need to be aware that you will only get a total of four clues even if you check all 26 letters. Another thing you must remember is that there are more vowels in the word than there are consonants, so use a vowel-heavy starting word to get an advantage.

Wordle 790 clues for August 18

1. Today's word begins with the letter E.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. The remaining vowel in the word is A. 

5. Biggest clue - The word means precise

These are your clues. We believe they reveal the word and you will not have to make another wild guess at all. Just think carefully. And if you are still not sure how to proceed from here, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 790 answer for August 18

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is EXACT. It means, “in great detail, or complete, correct, or true in every way”. We hope you were able to solve today's word and add another day to your winning streak. Do come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 07:40 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets