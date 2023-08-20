Home How To Wordle 792 answer for August 20: Adventurer’s puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 20 2023, 06:50 IST
Wordle 792 answer for August 20: If thinking hard is not getting you closer to the Wordle solution, use our Wordle hints and clues to get to the answer with ease. (REUTERS)
Wordle 792 answer for August 20: As the journey towards the puzzle number 800 continues, it is important to not lose the all-important winning streak. But the games have been getting trickier in nature and more and more players are falling for them. Usually, when a player gets stuck and cannot think of the next move, they make a random guess to see if something happens out of luck. But it is a very inefficient way of solving puzzles and does more harm than help. So, next time you find yourself stuck, just check these Wordle hints and clues to know how to move forward. And as always, if that's not enough, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solution.

Wordle 792 hints for August 20

Today's word comes with the infamous repeated letters and that will be the only major challenge this word offers. There are no uncommon letters or letter arrangements to throw you off your game. The word itself is also very common. So, we would recommend finding the four unique letters and then just using logic to figure out which of them has been repeated. We would recommend using a consonant-heavy starting word today.

Wordle 792 clues for August 20

1. Today's word begins with the letter Q.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. One of the vowels in the word is U.

5. The remaining vowel in the word is E.

We believe these clues have essentially revealed the entire word. Go on and give the game your best attempt and we are sure you will be able to easily crack it. If you have some confusion in your mind, then scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 792 answer for August 20

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is QUEST. It means “a long search for something that is difficult to find, or an attempt to achieve something”. Hope solving the puzzle today was a simple affair for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

 

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets