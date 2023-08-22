Home How To Wordle 794 answer for August 22: Filled with tricks! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 794 answer for August 22: Today's puzzle might have many solutions but the correct one is only one.

By: HT TECH
Aug 22 2023
Wordle 794 answer for August 22: Today’s Wordle is very deceiving. Do not fall for it. Find the answer using our Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle 794 answer for August 22: Today’s Wordle is very deceiving. Do not fall for it. Find the answer using our Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 794 answer for August 22: While there are counter-strategies for all the different kinds of Wordle shenanigans, there is no way out of one particular trickery – the high variable words. These are your everyday words like ‘MATCH' which is a common word with seemingly no complex letter arrangements. Yet, once you get the easier-to-find letters like A, T, and H, you will fall into the void of variables like ‘catch', ‘batch', ‘latch', ‘hatch', and so forth, making finding the right word incredibly difficult. And today's Wordle brings a similar problem. But don't worry, use these Wordle hints and clues to get closer to your answer. And if they seem insufficient, just scroll to the bottom for the right solution.

Wordle 794 hints for August 22

To make your work easier, the word has no repeated letters. That means every single letter in the game is unique and by using the letter elimination strategy, you can find all five clues. There is one uncommon letter but finding it would not be too much of a hassle for you. Finally, the letter arrangement of the word is also pretty common. So, all you have to focus on is the variability of the word and have to find the right order of the letters.

Wordle 794 clues for August 22

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel in the word is I.

5. The word describes the seasoning you put in food.

These are your clues. Just think about it for a second and you will find that you already know the answer. And if you cannot indulge in guesswork then just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 794 answer for August 22

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SPICE. It means “a part of a plant or a powder made from that part, which you put in food to give it flavor”. Come back again tomorrow to get more clues and new strategies.

First Published Date: 22 Aug
