Wordle 797 answer for August 25: Easier than most! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 797 answer for August 25: It’s a simple word today. But if you do not have a strategy prepared, check these Wordle hints, clues and solution now.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 07:01 IST
Wordle 797 answer for August 25: The fastest way to solve the puzzle goes through these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle 797 answer for August 25: The fastest way to solve the puzzle goes through these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 797 answer for August 25: In the very early days of Wordle, one of the strategies for the starting word used to be using a vowel-heavy word. The most popular choice would be ‘audio' or ‘soare'. The logic was that if a single word could identify the major vowels in a word, then the rest of it would be a piece of cake. But as people quickly realized, it was a flawed strategy as consonants played the real variable in the game. However, today's word will make you think that you should have never given up on your primary strategy. After ages, we have to find out a vowel-heavy word. If you're struggling with the puzzle, make sure to check out the Wordle hints and clues. And as always, you can jump to the bottom and check our solutions too.

Wordle 797 hints for August 25

It is the second puzzle in a row that does not contain any repeated letters. The word has three different vowels. It is a common word and uses no uncommon letters. The no-brainer strategy today should be to start the game with a vowel-heavy word and then proceed with the letter elimination technique.

Wordle 797 clues for August 25

1. Today's word begins with the letter O.2. The word contains three vowels.3. The word ends with the letter N.4. One of the vowels is E.5. The remaining vowel is A.

At this point, we have served the word to you on a platter. Just think about it for a moment and apply these clues. You should be very close to the answer. And if you do feel stuck, simply, scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 797 answer for August 25

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is OCEAN. It is “the mass of salt water that covers most of the surface of the earth”. We hope this word hit you in the early days of nostalgia like it did to us. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 07:01 IST
