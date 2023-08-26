Wordle 798 answer for August 26: Musical puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 798 answer for August 26: It is quite surprising that Wordle has not thrown a curve ball since the beginning of this year. But this is great news for all the regular players. The end of the year was pretty rough as players had to endure some unorthodox words which were pretty challenging to solve. But today is not one of those days and you can enjoy solving the puzzle in peace. But if this cold weather has made it hard for you to get out of the blanket and take on a brain twister, then don't worry. You can simply take a look at these Wordle hints and clues that give you an advantage even before you begin the puzzle. And if you've already begun and need the solution, then you can just scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 798 hints for August 26

The best part about today's puzzle is that there are no repeated letters. On top of that, the word itself is a pretty common one and once you get all the clues, it should not be hard for you to unscramble them and get to the word. Just be aware that the word has three vowels. So, we will recommend you use a vowel-heavy word to start the game.

Wordle 798 clues for August 26

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. One of the vowels is I.

5. The remaining vowel is O.

We have given you plenty of clues to get to the word easily. Just think for a minute, and you should have it. And if you're sitting on the last attempt and cannot afford any mistakes, then just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 798 answer for August 26

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CHOIR. It means “a group of singers organized and trained to sing together, esp. in a church”. We hope you were able to solve the puzzle without any hassle. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.