Wordle 800 answer for August 28: 800th puzzle today! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 800 answer for August 28: Monday’s Wordle 800 puzzle leaving you scratching your head? Solve it easily with hints, clues and answers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 06:29 IST
Wordle
Wordle 800 answer for August 28: If you're someone who has always enjoyed playing crosswords in newspapers, then Wordle could be the perfect puzzle for you. It is the modern equivalent of the crossword puzzle, albeit more difficult. Players do not get any clues to the solutions. Instead, they must solve it on their own. Moreover, the game only offers players 5 chances to guess the answer correctly, making finding the correct answer even more difficult.

If Monday's puzzle has left you scratching your head, you can check hints and clues for Wordle 800. Scroll down to the end to find the solution too.

Wordle 800 hints for August 28

Before we dive into the list of hints for today's word, you can know that today's Wordle word does not have any repeated letters. Although it is a very common word that can be guessed easily, you need to be calm and ponder upon the below-mentioned hints to get to the answer. Check today's Wordle 800 clues below to get to the solution.

Wordle 800 clues today

1. Today's Wordle word has two vowels.

2. The Wordle word begins with the letter W.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. MASTER HINT: It is something that we do almost on a daily basis!

Now, go ahead and give it a try! If you're still stuck in the puzzle and wish to know the answer, then check out the Wordle 800 answer below.

Wordle 800 answer for August 28

ATTENTION! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. Well, if you are in search of the answer for today's Wordle, then it is right here!

The Wordle 800 answer is 'WRITE' which is a verb and refers to, "mark (letters, words, or other symbols) on a surface, typically paper, with a pen, pencil, or similar implement.," according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Here you go! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues and solutions.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 06:29 IST
