Wordle 801 answer for August 29: Familiar puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 801 answer for August 29: After an easy puzzle yesterday, we are again getting into the area of complicated words with special tricks. Just a couple of days ago, we saw one of the most challenging puzzles this month and today's word offers similar difficulty. But the good thing is that you are already aware of the trick this word brings. And that means you can solve it as well. However, you need to be extremely careful as one mistake can result in losing your streak. And if you are worried about that, all you need to do is check these Wordle hints and clues. They will ensure your victory. And if somehow you're still doubtful, you can simply go to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 801 hints for August 29

The best part of the word today is the lack of a repeated letter. Luckily, unlike Wordle 791, it does not repeat three times over. The word itself is quite familiar and its letter arrangement is also standard. However, the repeated letter is uncommon, and finding it might be difficult. We recommend using the letter elimination strategy to find as many clues early on as possible. For the rest, check the clues below.

Wordle 801 clues for August 29

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. One of the vowels in the word is E.

5. The remaining vowel in the word is A.

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 801 answer for August 29

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CAPER. It means “ to run and jump about in an energetic, happy way”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.