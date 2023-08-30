Home How To Wordle 802 answer for August 30: A classic puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 802 answer for August 30: Prepare yourself for an unusual puzzle today. This word has a vowel trouble. To figure it out, check Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 07:31 IST
Wordle 802 answer for August 30: It’s not an obscure word but spelling it out is still going to be a tricky endeavor for you. Take the help of these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 802 answer for August 30: Consistency in Wordle is easier said than done. Getting the first word right every single day and continuing to find the right words to get all the clues in time to solve the puzzle is never not challenging. And some days, you are bound to get a little unlucky and pick words that do not reveal anything. For days like these, you need a helping hand that stops you from losing your streak and potentially months of hard work. And that's why we share these Wordle hints and clues every single day, so you never have to worry about losing. As always, if you are stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom to check the solution.

Wordle 802 hints for August 30

Today's word does not have any repeating letters. But that's not a big reason to celebrate as you have to deal with different tricks today. One of those is the problem of obscure letters. You have to find out one letter which is not very frequently used in common five-letter words. Additionally, there is an unusually high number of vowels in today's word. So you have to watch out for that.

Wordle 802 clues for August 30

1. Today's word begins with the letter A.

2. The word contains 4 vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter O.

4. The third vowel in the word is I.

5. The final vowel in the word is U.

We have revealed quite a few letters for you. All you have to do now is find the two remaining letters and arrange them in the right order. But if you're still struggling with figuring out the right order, check the solution below.

Wordle 802 answer for August 30

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is AUDIO. It means “of or relating to sound or hearing”. We hope it was a fun challenge today. Make sure to come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 07:31 IST
