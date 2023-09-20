Icon
Wordle 823 answer for September 20: Clever move! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 823 answer for September 20: While the puzzle offers a lower challenge than usual, getting past it would still require some skills. Check these Wordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
Sep 20 2023
Wordle 823 answer for September 20: Continuing from yesterday, Wordle has now given two straightforward puzzles in a row. But do not mistake a straightforward puzzle for an easy one. It may lack the usual trickeries of the game, but finding it still requires just as much skill and effort as any other word. So, you cannot slack off in this game without putting your winning streak in jeopardy. And the streak is necessary to let everyone know how far you have come in this game. And that's why you need these Wordle hints and clues because they show you a clear-cut path to solve the puzzle and take away all the hassle. And if that doesn't help, scroll further for the solution as well.

Wordle 823 hints for September 20

The word today does not have any repeated letters. There is a single uncommon letter, however. The letter arrangement is also not out of the ordinary. There is one uncommon letter, however. But if you follow the letter elimination strategy, this should not really be a problem for you. As for the starting word, go for something with uncommon consonants. That will help you.

Wordle 823 clues for September 20

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel in the word is A.

5. The word does not contain any repeated letters.

We have served the word to you on a platter. Just go and give the game your best effort and it should be an easy win for you. For those, who are stuck on the last attempt, simply scroll down and check the answer.

Wordle 823 answer for September 20

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SNARE. It means, “a trick or situation that deceives you or involves you in some problem that you do not know about”. We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to check this space tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 07:27 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon