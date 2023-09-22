Icon
Home How To Wordle 825 answer for September 22: Winnable! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 825 answer for September 22: Winnable! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 825 answer for September 22: Today’s puzzle comes with a familiar twist. Check these Wordle hints and clues to get to the solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 06:46 IST
Wordle
Wordle 825 answer for September 22: Don't let go of your hard-earned streak. Create a high score using these Wordle hints, clues and solutions.
Wordle
Wordle 825 answer for September 22: Don’t let go of your hard-earned streak. Create a high score using these Wordle hints, clues and solutions. (AP)

Wordle 825 answer for September 22: After an easy puzzle yesterday, we are again getting into the area of complicated words with special tricks. Just a couple of days ago, we saw one of the hardest puzzles this month and today's word offers similar difficulty. But the good thing is that you are already aware of the trick this word brings. And that means you can solve it as well. However, you need to be extremely careful as one mistake can result in you losing your streak. And if you are worried about that, all you need to do is check these Wordle hints and clues. They will ensure your victory. And if somehow you're still doubtful, you can simply go to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 825 hints for September 22

The biggest problem with the word today is the variability. But luckily, unlike Wordle 823, it does not repeat three times over. The word itself is quite familiar and its letter arrangement is also standard. However, the repeated letter is uncommon and finding it might be difficult. We would recommend using the letter elimination strategy to find as many clues early on as possible. For the rest, check the clues below.

Wordle 825 clues for September 22

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains only one vowel.

3. The word ends with the letter H.

4. The vowel in the word is U.

5. The word is a cleaning tool.

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 825 answer for September 22

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BRUSH. It means “an object that is used for cleaning things, painting, tidying your hair, etc”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 06:46 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon