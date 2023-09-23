Icon
Home How To Wordle 826 answer for September 23: Early Christmas puzzle? Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 826 answer for September 23: Early Christmas puzzle? Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 826 answer for September 23: Early Christmas puzzle? Check hints, clues, solution

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 23 2023, 08:10 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 826 answer for September 23: Keep frustration at bay with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 826 answer for September 23: Keep frustration at bay with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 826 answer for September 23: We expect many to stumble trying to solve today's puzzle, so if you're one of them then you should know that you're not the only one. While Wordle has picked out a straightforward puzzle for us today, solving it is deceptively tricky. And it is never fun when your favorite daily game becomes a source of frustration. So, if that is what your experience with it is today, then allow us to make it a little easier for you. Check these Wordle hints and clues which will offer a guide to solve the puzzle in a systematic way. And if that is not enough to help you find the word, you can always jump to the bottom to find the solution.

Wordle 826 hints for September 23

While there are no repeated letters in today's word, it doesn't mean that solving it is going to be an easy task. The word contains a couple of uncommon letters. And on top of that, the word itself is not a common one. In fact, if you do not know about it, the challenge level is going to increase multifold for you. As a solution, what you can do is, focus on letter elimination and by the time you have figured out all the letters, you should be able to form the word.

Wordle 826 clues for September 23

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. One of the vowels is O.

5. The remaining vowel is A.

These were your clues. We believe the clues must have helped you reach close to the word. Just think about it for a moment and try to solve it. And if you are still confused, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 826 answer for September 23

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CAROL. It is “a happy or religious song, usually one sung at Christmas”. It is also the past tense of speak. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 08:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
Waiting for GTA 6? Play GTA trilogy for FREE while you wait! Know how to get it online
GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon