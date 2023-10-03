Wordle 836 answer for October 3: Win in style today! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 836 answer for October 3: Wordle players often create their own special rules to the game to make it more thrilling and fun. For example, some players add hard mode rules (to compulsorily use the letters in every attempt once found) even in normal mode, some use previous day's word as the starting word for the next day and some even waste 2-3 attempts to make it more difficult for them. While they can be really fun, we'd like to recommend not to take any such risks today. The word today is tricky and it can easily take up multiple attempts just to piece together the clues and then more to make a word out of it. Risks can be rewarding when they are calculated but today, you'd be more benefited by using these Wordle hints and clues. And as always, if you're stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 836 hints for October 3

Today's word lacks any repeated letter but it does not mean that it is free of all trickery. The puzzle contains a healthy dose of uncommon letters, which denote that the letters used in the word are not the common letters used in most five-letter words. We would like to recommend using a word with uncommon letters in it to make it easy to find the letters.

Wordle 836 clues for October 3

1. Today's word begins with the letter W.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel in the word is I.

5. The word describes a reference of time.

The last clue has almost revealed the answer. Just think about it for a moment. And when you feel you're ready, go and give your best attempt at the game. And if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 836 answer for October 3

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is WHILE. It means “during the time that, or at the same time as”. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

