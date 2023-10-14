Wordle 847 answer for October 14: Don’t lose! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 847 answer for October 14: The second weekend of October has brought us a terrifying puzzle that has a very big likelihood of claiming your winning streak. Yes, the streak-breaker is back and it is going to give you a really tough time. It has been a long time since the last streak-breaker word appeared in the game. But today's word just might be tougher. And if that is where you find yourself today, you definitely should take the help of these Wordle hints and clues. They provide you with important information about the words and the strategy that you can implement to solve it easily. And if that still does not help, you can always go to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 847 hints for October 14

Today's puzzle has multiple layers of difficulty. While the word does not contain a repeated letter. Alongside, it also carries an uncommon letter, which is no easy task to find. You have to find these four letters and figure out the repeated letter within the stipulated six attempts. This is where it gets challenging. We recommend checking our clues for more details about the word.

Wordle 847 clues for October 14

1. Today's word begins with the letter A.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. The remaining vowel is E.

5. The word describes a professional role.

And these are your clues for the day. Go ahead and give the game your best attempt. And if you still are in doubt, just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 847 answer for October 14

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is AGENT. It means “a person whose job is to do business for a company or for another person”. Hope you were able to defeat this challenging puzzle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

