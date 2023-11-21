 Hp 15 Bs615tu (3ej43pa) Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/2 Tb/dos) Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 15 bs615tu 3EJ43PA Laptop

HP 15 bs615tu 3EJ43PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 36,490 in India with Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 bs615tu 3EJ43PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 bs615tu 3EJ43PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

DOS

Hdd Capacity

2 TB

Processor

Intel Core i3-6006U

HP 15 bs615tu 3EJ43PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15 bs615tu 3EJ43PA Laptop in India is Rs. 36,490. It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP 15-bs615tu (3EJ43PA) Laptop (Core I3 6th Gen/4 GB/2 TB/DOS)

(2 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Hp 15 Bs615tu 3ej43pa Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    41 W AC Adapter W

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Diagonal FHD SVA Anti-Glare WLED-Backlit Display

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Weight

    1.86 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Black

  • Thickness

    23.8 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    HP

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    380 x 253.8 x 23.8 mm

  • Model

    15-bs615tu (3EJ43PA)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Digital Microphone

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi Format SD Media Card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Clockspeed

    2.0 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 520

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen)

  • Keyboard

    Full-Size Island-Style Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support

  • Optical Drive

    DVD R/W Writer

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • HDD Capacity

    2 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    2 TB
