 Hp 15 Db1059au (8vy87pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 15 db1059au 8VY87PA Laptop

HP 15 db1059au 8VY87PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 38,999 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3200U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 db1059au 8VY87PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 db1059au 8VY87PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Natural Silver
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP 15-db1059au (8VY87PA) Laptop (AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 GB/1 TB/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the HP 15 db1059au 8VY87PA Laptop in India is Rs. 38,999.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver. The status of HP 15 db1059au 8VY87PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3200U

Hp 15 Db1059au 8vy87pa Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    Diagonal Full HD SVA anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit Display

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Model

    15-db1059au (8VY87PA)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    376 x 246 x 22.5 mm

  • Thickness

    22.5 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.8 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    HP

  • Colour

    Natural Silver

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Digital Microphone

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Processor

    AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3200U

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon Vega 3

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Optical Drive

    DVD R/W Writer

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

