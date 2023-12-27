 Hp Compaq 15 S103tx Laptop (core I3 4th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos/2 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP Compaq 15 s103TX Laptop

HP Compaq 15 s103TX Laptop

HP Compaq 15 s103TX Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 30,990 in India with Intel Core i3-4005U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Compaq 15 s103TX Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Compaq 15 s103TX Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
HPCompaq15-s103TXLaptop(CoreI34thGen/4GB/1TB/DOS/2GB)_Capacity_4GB
1/1 HPCompaq15-s103TXLaptop(CoreI34thGen/4GB/1TB/DOS/2GB)_Capacity_4GB
Key Specs
₹30,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-4005U
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹26,460 9% OFF
Buy Now

HP Compaq 15 s103TX Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Compaq 15 s103TX Laptop in India is Rs. 30,990.  At Amazon, the HP Compaq 15 s103TX Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 26,460.  It comes in the following colors: Charcoal Grey.

34% off

HP 15s Ryzen 3 3250U 8GB SDRAM 256GB SSD 15 6inch 39 6cm HD Micro Edge Laptop

HP 15s-Ryzen 3 3250U 8GB SDRAM/256GB SSD 15.6inch(39.6cm) HD, Micro-Edge Laptop/AMD Radeon Graphics/Dual Speakers/Win 11 Home/MS Office/Fast Charge/Jet Black/1.69Kg, 15s-ey1508AU
₹43,632 ₹28,990
Buy Now
28% off

HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 8GB RAM 1TB HDD 256 GB SSD 15 6 inches 39 6 cm FHD Laptop

HP 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 8GB RAM/1TB HDD+256 GB SSD 15.6-inches/39.6 cm FHD Laptop/Windows 11/Intel UHD Graphics/Dual Speakers/Alexa/MSO/Fast Charge/1.75 Kg, 15s-du3614TU
₹51,470 ₹36,990
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Hp Compaq 15 S103tx Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • No
  • LED
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • HD LED Backlit BrightView Widescreen Display
  • 100 ppi
General Information
  • 25.4 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • 378 x 259 x 25.4 mm
  • DOS
  • HP
  • Charcoal Grey
  • 15-s103TX (K8T82PA)
Memory
  • 4 GB
  • 2 DIMM
  • DDR3
  • 1600 Mhz
  • 8 GB
  • 1 x 4 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • 2 x Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • No
  • Single Digital Microphone
  • Yes
  • HD Audio Solution
Networking
  • 4.0
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4
Others
  • Yes
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i3-4005U
  • 1.7 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce 820M
  • Intel HM87 Express
  • 2 GB
Peripherals
  • No
  • Full-size island-style keyboard
  • SuperMulti DVD RW Drive with Dual Layer Support
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
  • DVD Writer
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
Storage
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Hp

HP 15s ey2001AU
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
22% OFF
HP 15s ey1509AU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
20% OFF
HP 15 fd0011TU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
9% OFF
HP 15s fq2738TU Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP Laptops

HP Compaq 15 s103TX Laptop Competitors

Acer Aspire Switch SW5 271 64V2 NT L7FAA 006
  • 128 GB SSD
  • 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 15.2 Inches Display Size
47% OFF
HP 15 bw094au 2EY92PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
30% OFF
HP 15 di0000tu 8WM99PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
23% OFF
Asus X540UA GQ2099T Laptop
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

HP Compaq 15 s103TX Laptop News

Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.

Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college

27 Dec 2023
Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers

HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort

27 Dec 2023
Best HP laptops

Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more

27 Dec 2023
HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16

HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India

18 Oct 2023
All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount

08 Aug 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Hp Compaq 15 S103tx Laptop