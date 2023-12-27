Hp Omen 16 B0351tx (4d8e0pa) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop
HP OMEN Gaming Laptop,AMD Ryzen 7 6800H,8GB RTX 3070 Ti GPU,16.1-inch (40.9 cm),QHD,IPS,300 nits,165Hz,Windows 11 Home,3 ms Response time,16GB DDR5,1TB SSD,RGB Backlit KB(MSO,Silver,2.37 kg),n0123AX
The starting price for the HP Omen 16 b0351TX 4D8E0PA Laptop in India is Rs. 113,990. At Amazon, the HP Omen 16 b0351TX 4D8E0PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 112,990. It comes in the following colors: Shadow Black.
