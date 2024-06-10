 Hp Spectre X360 15 Eb0034tx (152v6pa) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Spectre X360 15 eb0034tx 152V6PA Laptop

HP Spectre X360 15 eb0034tx 152V6PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 166,999 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre X360 15 eb0034tx 152V6PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre X360 15 eb0034tx 152V6PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Night Fall Black
512 GB
HP Spectre X360 15-eb0034tx (152V6PA) Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Spectre X360 15 eb0034tx 152V6PA Laptop in India is Rs. 166,999.  It comes in the following colors: Night Fall Black. The status of HP Spectre X360 15 eb0034tx 152V6PA Laptop is Out of Stock.

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-10750H

Hp Spectre X360 15 Eb0034tx (152v6pa) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Latest Update

Hp Spectre X360 15 Eb0034tx 152v6pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Battery Cell

    6 Cell

  • Power Supply

    72.9 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Resolution

    3840 x 2160 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    4K (UHD) WLED Backlit IPS Multi-touch Display with Anti-reflection Corning Gorilla Glass NBT (340 nits Brightness 100% sRGB Color Gamut 282 PPI)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    282 ppi

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Brand

    HP

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.92 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Night Fall Black

  • Model

    x360 15-eb0034tx (152V6PA)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • RAM speed

    2933 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Sound Technologies

    Bang & Olufsen Play

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design

  • Keyboard

    Full-size Island-style Nightfall Black Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
