I Kall N8 New 16gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। i kall Tablet

I Kall N8 New 16GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 3,399 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall N8 New 16GB from HT Tech. Buy I Kall N8 New 16GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
IKallN8New16GB_Capacity_3000mAh
IKallN8New16GB_Ram_1GB
IKallN8New16GB_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹3,399
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
3000 mAh
1 GB
I Kall N8 New 16GB Price in India

The starting price for the I Kall N8 New 16GB in India is Rs. 3,399.  This is the I Kall N8 New 16GB base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and White. ...Read More

I Kall N8 New 16GB

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Gold, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

I Kall Tablets

I Kall N8 New 16gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • Battery

    3000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Colours

    Gold, White

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Brand

    I Kall

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Model

    N8 New 16GB

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    November 21, 2019 (Official)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz

  • Camera

    2 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Tablets Videos

I Kall N8 New 16GB News

Latest Tablets

    I Kall N8 New 16gb