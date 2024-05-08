I Kall N8 New Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। i kall Tablet

I Kall N8 New I Kall N8 New is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 3,399 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall N8 New from HT Tech. Buy I Kall N8 New now with free delivery.