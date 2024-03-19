 Iball Itab Bizniz Pro Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
IBall ITab BizniZ Pro

IBall ITab BizniZ Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with Octa core, 1.6 GHz Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall ITab BizniZ Pro from HT Tech. Buy IBall ITab BizniZ Pro now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
IBallITabBizniZPro_Capacity_7000mAh
IBallITabBizniZPro_RAM_4GB
IBallITabBizniZPro_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35509/heroimage/141697-v1-iball-itab-bizniz-pro-tablet-large-1.jpg_IBallITabBizniZPro_3
Key Specs
₹14,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 1.6 GHz
Android v9.0 (Pie)
7000 mAh
4 GB
IBall ITab BizniZ Pro Price in India

The starting price for the IBall ITab BizniZ Pro in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the IBall ITab BizniZ Pro base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Champagne Gold and Coal Black. ...Read More

IBall ITab BizniZ Pro

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Champagne Gold, Coal Black
Iball Tablets

Iball Itab Bizniz Pro Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7000 mAh

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Colours

    Champagne Gold, Coal Black

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Model

    iTab BizniZ Pro

  • Launch Date

    December 10, 2020 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.6 GHz

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Latest Tablets

    Iball Itab Bizniz Pro