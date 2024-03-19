 Iball Slide 3g Q45 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
Home Tablets in India Iball Tablet IBall Slide 3G Q45

IBall Slide 3G Q45

IBall Slide 3G Q45 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide 3G Q45 from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide 3G Q45 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
IBallSlide3GQ45_Capacity_2500mAh
IBallSlide3GQ45_Ram_512MB
IBallSlide3GQ45_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹4,499
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
512 MB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

IBall Slide 3G Q45 Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Slide 3G Q45 in India is Rs. 4,499.  This is the IBall Slide 3G Q45 base model with 512 MB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

IBall Slide 3G Q45

(512 MB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Iball

IBall ITab BizniZ Pro
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Champagne Gold
₹14,999
Check Details
Iball Slide 3g Q45 Iball Itab Bizniz Pro
50% OFF
IBall ITAB BizniZ
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Champagne Gold
₹9,990 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Iball Slide 3g Q45 Iball Itab Bizniz
50% OFF
IBall ITAB BizniZ Mini
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹9,990 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Iball Slide 3g Q45 Iball Itab Bizniz Mini
IBall ITAB MovieZ
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹19,990
Check Details
Iball Slide 3g Q45 Iball Itab Moviez
Iball Tablets

IBall Slide 3G Q45 Competitors

I Kall N5 32GB
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,999
Check Details
Iball Slide 3g Q45 I Kall N5 32gb
I Kall N9 Pro
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹4,499
Check Details
Iball Slide 3g Q45 I Kall N9 Pro
Datawind UbiSlate 9Ci
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,999
Check Details
Iball Slide 3g Q45 Datawind Ubislate 9ci
Micromax Canvas Tab P650E
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,786
Check Details
Iball Slide 3g Q45 Micromax Canvas Tab P650e

Iball Slide 3g Q45 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    2500 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection

  • Colours

    Black

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    May 4, 2015 (Official)

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)

  • Model

    Slide 3G Q45

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • Fm Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB, microUSB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

IBall Slide 3G Q45 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Iball Slide 3g Q45