Iball Slide Dazzle 3500 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet

IBall Slide Dazzle 3500

IBall Slide Dazzle 3500 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 4,380 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Dazzle 3500 from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Dazzle 3500 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
IBallSlideDazzle3500_Capacity_3500mAh
IBallSlideDazzle3500_RAM_1GB
Key Specs
₹4,380
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3500 mAh
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

IBall Slide Dazzle 3500 Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Slide Dazzle 3500 in India is Rs. 4,380.  This is the IBall Slide Dazzle 3500 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Beauty Black.

IBall Slide Dazzle 3500

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Beauty Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Iball Slide Dazzle 3500 Full Specifications

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • Battery

    3500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    3500 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Height

    188.4 mm

  • Colours

    Beauty Black

  • Thickness

    9.6 mm

  • Width

    108.2 mm

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    67.87 %

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Slide Dazzle 3500

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    September 13, 2019 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Operating System

    Android v8.1 (Oreo)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 2

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • Chipset

    Spreadtrum SC7731

  • Architecture

    32 bit

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Camera

    2 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
