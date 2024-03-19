 Iball Slide Q400x Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
IBall Slide Q400x Plus

IBall Slide Q400x Plus is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 4,299 in India with Quad core, 1.34 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Q400x Plus from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Q400x Plus now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹4,299
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.34 GHz
Android v7.1 (Nougat)
1 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

IBall Slide Q400x Plus Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Slide Q400x Plus in India is Rs. 4,299.  This is the IBall Slide Q400x Plus base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Iball Slide Q400x Plus Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Black

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Launch Date

    July 4, 2018 (Official)

  • Model

    Slide Q400x Plus

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Operating System

    Android v7.1 (Nougat)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.34 GHz

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 4.5 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
    Iball Slide Q400x Plus