 Karbonn K2 Boom Box Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Karbonn K2 Boom Box

Karbonn K2 Boom Box is a phone, available price is Rs 990 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K2 Boom Box from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K2 Boom Box now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Karbonn K2 Boom Box Price in India

Karbonn K2 Boom Box price in India starts at Rs.990. The lowest price of Karbonn K2 Boom Box is Rs.999 on amazon.in.

Karbonn K2 Boom Box Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1000 mAh
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • 0.3 MP
Battery
  • 1000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
Design
  • Black, Grey
Display
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • 128 x 160 pixels
  • TFT
  • 114 ppi
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • Karbonn
  • K2 Boom Box
  • January 20, 2017 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
Smart TV Features
  • 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
Karbonn K2 Boom Box FAQs

What is the Karbonn K2 Boom Box Battery Capacity?

Karbonn K2 Boom Box has a 1000 mAh battery.

Is Karbonn K2 Boom Box Waterproof?

    Karbonn K2 Boom Box