These Samsung Galaxy series no longer get security updates: Check if yours is on this list

Samsung has announced a change in the update frequency for the Galaxy S21 series, which includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra models. These devices will now receive security updates on a quarterly basis, a shift from the previous monthly updates. This transition, noted on the Samsung Mobile Security website and spotted by 9to5Google, indicates that Samsung is reducing its focus on the older Galaxy S21 series, which was initially launched in January 2021.

Impact on Galaxy S21 Users

For users still holding onto a Galaxy S21 device, this change signals the start of a gradual decrease in support as the series moves away from the monthly update cycle. Samsung had earlier committed to providing updates for up to seven years for its more recent devices, but the Galaxy S21 series is now moving toward a slower update rhythm. After four years of monthly updates, users can expect to see updates every three months, marking a new phase in the life cycle of the Galaxy S21 series.

Is It the Right Time to Consider an Upgrade?

While the Galaxy S21 series is still eligible for security and OS updates, including a future update to One UI 7, users may start considering an upgrade. The Galaxy S25 series, which includes the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, will go on sale starting February 7, offering a guarantee of seven years of OS and security updates. For those looking for a similar design but with more advanced features, the S25 Ultra will be a notable upgrade, as it shares key design traits with the S21 Ultra but offers improvements such as rounded corners for better handling.

If you are unsure whether to stick with the Galaxy S21 or switch to a newer model, consider trading in your device now for the best value. The Galaxy S21 series still provides solid performance, and the transition to quarterly updates doesn't mean an immediate drop in functionality. However, with the S25 series guaranteeing longer-term support, it may be time to explore what Samsung's latest devices have to offer.