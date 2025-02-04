These Samsung Galaxy series no longer get security updates: Check if yours is on this list

Samsung is shifting the Galaxy S21 series to quarterly updates, signalling the start of slower support. Should you stick with it or upgrade? Find out!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 04 2025, 13:08 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives: Vivo X200 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and more
Samsung S21 series
1/5 iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple’s newest high-end model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone is powered by an A18 Pro chip offering powerful performance and 8GB RAM. The smartphone is also known for advanced Apple Intelligence features which consists of a suite of AI features. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features an impressive triple-setup camera.  (Apple Hub)
image caption
2/5 Vivo X200 Pro: Another smartphone which has become the talk of the town is the Vivo X200 Pro. The smartphone is popular due to its camera performance and 200MP telephoto lens that captures great quality images. The Vivo X200 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, offering powerful performance and ease in multitasking, making it a great alternative to Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.  (Aishwarya Panda)
Samsung S21 series
3/5 OnePlus 13: This smartphone recently made its debut in the global market with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Both devices offer powerful specifications and features, however, buyers can get flagship performance with OnePlus 13 at a much lower price than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, it could be a great alternative if you are looking for affordable flagships. (OnePlus)
Samsung S21 series
4/5 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Another popular smartphone to consider is the Pixel 9 Pro XL which was launched last year with some eye-catching design, Tensor G4 chip, AI features, and more. This smartphone provides several similar AI features as the  Galaxy S25 Ultra since both of the smartphones have partnered to make AI accessible. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has one advantage over Samsung as it offers 16GB RAM, whereas, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers 12GB RAM. (Google)
image caption
5/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro: Lastly, we have the Oppo Find X8 Pro which is also known for its exceptional camera capabilities. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and offers 12GB RAM for seamless and lag-free performance. Oppo also offers on-device AI, making the technology useful and accessible to its users. (Oppo)
Samsung S21 series
icon View all Images
Samsung has reduced the Galaxy S21 series update frequency from monthly to quarterly security updates. (Samsung)

Samsung has announced a change in the update frequency for the Galaxy S21 series, which includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra models. These devices will now receive security updates on a quarterly basis, a shift from the previous monthly updates. This transition, noted on the Samsung Mobile Security website and spotted by 9to5Google, indicates that Samsung is reducing its focus on the older Galaxy S21 series, which was initially launched in January 2021.

Impact on Galaxy S21 Users

For users still holding onto a Galaxy S21 device, this change signals the start of a gradual decrease in support as the series moves away from the monthly update cycle. Samsung had earlier committed to providing updates for up to seven years for its more recent devices, but the Galaxy S21 series is now moving toward a slower update rhythm. After four years of monthly updates, users can expect to see updates every three months, marking a new phase in the life cycle of the Galaxy S21 series.

More about Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Phantom Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹67,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra rumoured to feature under-display selfie camera- Full details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Is It the Right Time to Consider an Upgrade?

While the Galaxy S21 series is still eligible for security and OS updates, including a future update to One UI 7, users may start considering an upgrade. The Galaxy S25 series, which includes the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, will go on sale starting February 7, offering a guarantee of seven years of OS and security updates. For those looking for a similar design but with more advanced features, the S25 Ultra will be a notable upgrade, as it shares key design traits with the S21 Ultra but offers improvements such as rounded corners for better handling.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series could feature an iPhone 16-like camera button: Details here

If you are unsure whether to stick with the Galaxy S21 or switch to a newer model, consider trading in your device now for the best value. The Galaxy S21 series still provides solid performance, and the transition to quarterly updates doesn't mean an immediate drop in functionality. However, with the S25 series guaranteeing longer-term support, it may be time to explore what Samsung's latest devices have to offer.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 13:08 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News These Samsung Galaxy series no longer get security updates: Check if yours is on this list
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaked weather effects

GTA 6 leaked weather effects leave fans stunned as release date speculation grows amid delay concerns
GTA 6 leak

GTA 6 leak uncovers early Vice City build, showing debug menus, asset tweaks, and variants
GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date might have leaked, possibly aligning with a key franchise milestone
Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more

Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more
PlayStation

PlayStation Plus February 2025 free games revealed—But there’s sad news for PS4 owners

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets