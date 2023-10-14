Realme Narzo 70i Prime Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo 70i Prime Realme Narzo 70i Prime is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G90 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹11,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G90 Rear Camera 13 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Narzo 70i Prime Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 13 MP + 5 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Front Camera 8 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G90

Battery 5000 mAh Battery USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera Display Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 270 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD General Launch Date December 20, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand realme

Custom UI Realme UI

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS Performance Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Graphics Mali-G76 MC4

Chipset MediaTek Helio G90

RAM 4 GB

Fabrication 12 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

