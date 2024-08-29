 IQOO Z9s - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives Web Stories News
IQOOZ9s_Display_6.77inches(17.2cm)
IQOOZ9s_FrontCamera_16MP
IQOOZ9s_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40108/heroimage/163999-v1-iqoo-z9s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IQOOZ9s_3
Release date : 29 Aug 2024

IQOO Z9s

IQOO Z9s is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 19,998 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z9s from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z9s now with free delivery.
Titanium Matte Onyx Green

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.77 inches

Battery

5500 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

IQOO Z9s Variants & Price

IQOO Z9s price starts at ₹19,998 and goes upto ₹21,998. IQOO Z9s is available in 3 options.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹19,998 23% OFF Onyx Green
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹19,998 23% OFF Titanium Matte
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹21,998 21% OFF Onyx Green
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Iqoo Z9s Latest Update

Iqoo Z9s Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300

  • Display

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5500 mAh

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 44W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Width

    75 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Thickness

    7.49 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    163.72 mm

  • Weight

    180 grams

  • Colours

    Titanium Matte, Onyx Green

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.12 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.13 %

  • Resolution

    1080x2392 px (FHD+)

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Peak Brightness

    1800 nits

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Display Type

    AMOLED (Curved Display)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Software Support

    2 Years OS / 3 Years Security (estimated from the launch date)

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Launch Date

    August 29, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    iQOO

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Smart Aura Light

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.79, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.95" sensor size, IMX882, CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor, 0.8µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Graphics

    Mali-G615 MC2

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 7  /  10
8 8 4 8 8
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
8 10 8 10 8
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Related Products

23% OFF

IQOO Z9
  • Brushed Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,998 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Iqoo Z9s Iqoo Z9
15% OFF

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo
  • Turbo Yellow
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹16,998 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Iqoo Z9s Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

Realme GT 7 Pro
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details
Iqoo Z9s Realme Gt 7 Pro

Infinix Note 14 Pro
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹16,999
Check Details
Iqoo Z9s Infinix Note 14 Pro
Latest Mobile Phones

Other Popular Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone SE 4
  • 64 GB Storage
₹49,990
Check Details
Iqoo Z9s Apple iPhone Se 4

Nokia Play 2 Max
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹37,990
Check Details
Iqoo Z9s Nokia Play 2 Max

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹98,990
Check Details
Iqoo Z9s Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy A16
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹16,990
Check Details
Iqoo Z9s Samsung Galaxy A16

OPPO K12
  • Starry Night
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check Details
Iqoo Z9s Oppo K12

Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy Now
Iqoo Z9s Apple iPhone 16
11% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990 ₹134,999
Buy Now
Iqoo Z9s Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
14% OFF

Vivo V40 Pro
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹47,500 ₹54,999
Buy Now
Iqoo Z9s Vivo V40 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹97,990
Check Details
Iqoo Z9s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

OnePlus Nord 4 256GB
  • Mercurial Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,998
Buy Now
Iqoo Z9s Oneplus Nord 4 256gb

Web Stories

iPhone 15 available with over 11900 discount in Flipkart sale: Check price and offers

Oct 10, 2024

iPhone 13 price drops to 42,999 on Amazon: Check deals and offers

Oct 09, 2024

iPhone 15 price drops by 15% on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers

Oct 08, 2024

iPhone 14 gets 12% off on Flipkart: Check out deals and discounts

Oct 07, 2024

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: From design to specs, here’s everything we know so far

Oct 06, 2024
Web Stories

Related Iqoo News

iQOO Z9s with 50MP Camera, 5500mAh battery goes on sale on August 29 in India: Check price, specs
28 Aug 2024

Moto G45 vs iQOO Z9 Lite: Check out which budget smartphone is worth buying
27 Aug 2024

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G vs Realme 13 Pro 5G: Know which mid-range Pro smartphone to consider
27 Aug 2024

iQOO Z9s Pro goes on sale today on Amazon, iQOO e-store: Check India price, offers, and more
23 Aug 2024
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹119,990 ₹134,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹140,999 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999
Check Details
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹79,900
Buy Now

Vivo T3 Pro

  • Sandstone Orange
  • 8 GB RAM
₹24,999
Check Details

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

  • Turbo Yellow
  • 6 GB RAM
₹16,998 ₹19,999
Buy Now

IQOO Z9s

  • Titanium Matte
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,998 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Realme C67 4G

  • Sunny Oasis
  • 8 GB RAM
₹14,590
Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Power

  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹12,499
Check Details

Oppo Find X8 5G

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

  • Spring Wild Green
  • 12 GB RAM
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 01 October 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Iqoo Mobile   /   IQOO Z9s

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Iqoo Z9s
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender