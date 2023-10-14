Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (81wb01e9in) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB01E9IN Laptop in India is Rs. 36,990. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey, Abyss Blue, Cherry Red, Almond and Business Black. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB01E9IN Laptop in India is Rs. 36,990. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey, Abyss Blue, Cherry Red, Almond and Business Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.