Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (81wb01e9in) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB01E9IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB01E9IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB01E9IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB01E9IN Laptop now with free delivery.