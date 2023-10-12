 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (81wd00jyin) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WD00JYIN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WD00JYIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WD00JYIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WD00JYIN Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 12 October 2023
Key Specs
₹31,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.6 Kg weight
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WD00JYIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WD00JYIN Laptop in India is Rs. 31,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WD00JYIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 30,990.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Power Supply

    35 W AC Adapter W

Display Details

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    112 ppi

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare TN Display

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

General Information

  • Thickness

    20 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Platinum Grey

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Weight

    1.6 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    327 x 241 x 20 mm

  • Model

    (81WD00JYIN)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

Memory

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    4 GB

Multimedia

  • Sound Technologies

    Dolby Audio

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

Networking

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    1.2 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Ports

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

Storage

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Type

    SATA
