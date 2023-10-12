Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (81wd00jyin) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15 6 FHD Thin Light Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop(8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/3months Xbox Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81X800N2IN
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WD00JYIN Laptop in India is Rs. 31,990. At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WD00JYIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 30,990. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
