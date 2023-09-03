 Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen LTE is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen LTE now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTabM10(3rdGen)LTE_Capacity_5100mAh
LenovoTabM10(3rdGen)LTE_Ram_4GB
LenovoTabM10(3rdGen)LTE_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹15,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
5100 mAh
4 GB
460 grams
Out of Stock

Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen LTE in India is Rs. 15,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey. ...Read More

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Storm Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen Lte Full Specifications

  • Battery

    5100 mAh

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Weight

    460 grams

  • Height

    239.8 mm

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Colours

    Storm Grey

  • Width

    158.6 mm

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.04 %

  • Model

    Tab M10 (3rd Gen) LTE

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    June 7, 2022 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • Architecture

    32 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T610

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

