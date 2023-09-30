 Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen

Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 15,499 in India with Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
LenovoTabM10(3rdGen)_Capacity_5100mAh
LenovoTabM10(3rdGen)_RAM_4GB
LenovoTabM10(3rdGen)_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹15,499
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
4 GB
460 grams
Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen in India is Rs. 15,499.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen)

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Storm Grey
50% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen)

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) (10.61 inch (26.94 cm), 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi & LTE), Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, 7700 mAH Battery and Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos
₹32,000 ₹15,999
51% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch (25.65 cm) | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM| Wi-Fi + LTE, Voice Calling | Full HD Display| Dual Speakers| Octa-Core Processor

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch (25.65 cm) | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM| Wi-Fi + LTE, Voice Calling | Full HD Display| Dual Speakers| Octa-Core Processor (Storm Grey)
₹30,000 ₹14,700
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus with Precision Pen 2

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus with Precision Pen 2
₹17,998
Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Width

    158.6 mm

  • Height

    239.8 mm

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Colours

    Storm Grey

  • Weight

    460 grams

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.04 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Launch Date

    June 7, 2022 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    Tab M10 (3rd Gen)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Also Known As

    Lenovo Tab M10 FHD (3rd Gen)

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Processor

    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    32 bit

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T610

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen