Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
Key Specs
₹15,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
1 GB
665 grams
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE in India is Rs. 15,999.  This is the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 Lte Full Specifications

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

