Micromax Canvas Tab P290 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet

Micromax Canvas Tab P290 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 4,425 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Tab P290 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Tab P290 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
MicromaxCanvasTabP290_Capacity_2820mAh
Key Specs
₹4,425
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
1 GB
Micromax Canvas Tab P290 Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax Canvas Tab P290 in India is Rs. 4,425.  This is the Micromax Canvas Tab P290 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black
Micromax Canvas Tab P290 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    2820 mAh

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Height

    189 mm

  • Width

    111 mm

  • Thickness

    9.5 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    65.95 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    October 19, 2015 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)

  • Brand

    Micromax

  • Model

    Canvas Tab P290

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v2.1

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8127

  • Graphics

    Mali-450 MP4

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Latest Tablets

    Micromax Canvas Tab P290