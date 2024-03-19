Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet

Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 4,799 in India with Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 now with free delivery.