 Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet
Home Tablets in India Micromax Tablet Micromax Canvas Tab P70221

Micromax Canvas Tab P70221

Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 4,799 in India with Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
MicromaxCanvasTabP70221_Capacity_3200mAh
MicromaxCanvasTabP70221_Ram_1GB
Key Specs
₹4,799
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1.3 GHz
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
1 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 in India is Rs. 4,799.  This is the Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Micromax Canvas Tab P70221

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Micromax

Micromax Canvas Plex Tab
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Champagne
₹11,000
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Micromax Canvas Plex Tab
Micromax Canvas Tab P681
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹7,499
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Micromax Canvas Tab P681
Micromax Canvas Tab P701
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹7,599
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Micromax Canvas Tab P701
Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹8,499
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666
Micromax Tablets

Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Competitors

I Kall N9 Pro
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹4,499
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 I Kall N9 Pro
DOMO Slate S7
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹4,188
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Domo Slate S7
Datawind UbiSlate 9Ci
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,999
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Datawind Ubislate 9ci
Micromax Canvas Tab P650E
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,786
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Micromax Canvas Tab P650e

Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 Full Specifications

  • TalkTime

    Up to 11.5 Hours(2G)

  • Standby time

    Up to 158 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    3200 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Colours

    Black

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)

  • Brand

    Micromax

  • Launch Date

    January 7, 2016 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Canvas Tab P70221

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v2.1

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.3 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Micromax Canvas Tab P70221 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Micromax Canvas Tab P70221