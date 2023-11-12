iPhone 16 set to spark AI rivalry against Samsung Galaxy S24, says tipster

Brace yourselves for a new era of fierce AI competition as both Apple and Samsung gear up for a high-stakes showdown in 2024 with iPhone 16 likely to take on Samsung Galaxy S24. While the Galaxy S24 series is poised to introduce cutting-edge on-device and cloud-based AI features, Apple is rumoured to make its official foray into the world of generative AI much sooner than expected with the iPhone 16, according to a recent leak by Revegnus on X. The leak suggests that Apple is on the brink of overhauling Siri, the iPhone's counterpart to Google Assistant, with its proprietary Large Language Model.

Siri's AI Evolution at WWDC 2024

Reports indicate that the development of this enhanced Siri is already in progress, with plans to unveil it at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024. If the leak holds true, the iPhone 16 series will be the inaugural beneficiary of Siri's AI upgrade, Android Authority reported.

Contrary to earlier reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who speculated that the advanced Siri wouldn't be ready until 2025, this latest leak accelerates the timeline by a full year. Apple's renewed focus on Siri is a welcome development, addressing longstanding concerns about the virtual assistant lagging behind its competitors in terms of features.

With Samsung is making significant strides in the AI landscape with the Galaxy S24 series, Apple recognizes the need to bolster AI capabilities on iPhones to stay competitive. Samsung's impending introduction of Galaxy AI, an all-encompassing assistant featuring real-time call translations, adds another dimension to the AI race.

Samsung Gauss

Rumours surrounding the Galaxy S24's embrace of artificial intelligence have gained traction, and Samsung has now confirmed it in a blog post unveiling Galaxy AI. Dubbed Samsung Gauss, this universal intelligence promises to redefine phone functionality with "barrier-free communication," "simplified productivity," and “unleashed creativity.”

Samsung's approach involves a combination of on-device AI developed in-house and cloud-based collaborations with industry leaders who share a similar vision. The battle for AI supremacy in smartphones is heating up, and consumers can expect groundbreaking advancements from both Apple and Samsung in the near future.

