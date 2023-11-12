Icon

iPhone 16 set to spark AI rivalry against Samsung Galaxy S24, says tipster

Get ready for a fierce AI showdown in 2024 as Apple gears up to revamp Siri on the iPhone 16, challenging Samsung's Galaxy S24 with advanced on-device and cloud-based features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 12 2023, 09:35 IST
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 16 Pro
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 16 Pro
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 16 Pro
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 16 Pro
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 16 Pro
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 are set to redefine smartphone AI rivalry in 2024. (Unsplash)

Brace yourselves for a new era of fierce AI competition as both Apple and Samsung gear up for a high-stakes showdown in 2024 with iPhone 16 likely to take on Samsung Galaxy S24. While the Galaxy S24 series is poised to introduce cutting-edge on-device and cloud-based AI features, Apple is rumoured to make its official foray into the world of generative AI much sooner than expected with the iPhone 16, according to a recent leak by Revegnus on X. The leak suggests that Apple is on the brink of overhauling Siri, the iPhone's counterpart to Google Assistant, with its proprietary Large Language Model.

Siri's AI Evolution at WWDC 2024

Reports indicate that the development of this enhanced Siri is already in progress, with plans to unveil it at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024. If the leak holds true, the iPhone 16 series will be the inaugural beneficiary of Siri's AI upgrade, Android Authority reported.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Contrary to earlier reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who speculated that the advanced Siri wouldn't be ready until 2025, this latest leak accelerates the timeline by a full year. Apple's renewed focus on Siri is a welcome development, addressing longstanding concerns about the virtual assistant lagging behind its competitors in terms of features.

With Samsung is making significant strides in the AI landscape with the Galaxy S24 series, Apple recognizes the need to bolster AI capabilities on iPhones to stay competitive. Samsung's impending introduction of Galaxy AI, an all-encompassing assistant featuring real-time call translations, adds another dimension to the AI race.

Samsung Gauss

Rumours surrounding the Galaxy S24's embrace of artificial intelligence have gained traction, and Samsung has now confirmed it in a blog post unveiling Galaxy AI. Dubbed Samsung Gauss, this universal intelligence promises to redefine phone functionality with "barrier-free communication," "simplified productivity," and “unleashed creativity.”

Samsung's approach involves a combination of on-device AI developed in-house and cloud-based collaborations with industry leaders who share a similar vision. The battle for AI supremacy in smartphones is heating up, and consumers can expect groundbreaking advancements from both Apple and Samsung in the near future.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 09:35 IST
Tags:
