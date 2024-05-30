Lava Yuva 5G launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery at 9,499: Check availability, specs and more

Lava, a domestic brand, has launched its latest affordable smartphone, the Lava Yuva 5G, in India. This budget-friendly device boasts a 90Hz display, a 50MP camera, and a sizable 5,000mAh battery, poised to compete fiercely in its price range.

Lava Yuva 5G: Price and Availability

The Lava Yuva 5G is available in two variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at Rs. 9499, and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs. 9999. It is set to hit the shelves on June 5, accessible through Amazon, Lava's online store, and Lava's physical retail outlets.

Sumit Singh, Product Head at Lava International Limited, expressed, “Innovation and excellence define our product philosophy. The Yuva 5G is crafted to provide consumers with high-speed performance and modern smartphone features at an affordable price. With its robust Octa-core Processor, dual AI camera, and rapid charging, the Yuva 5G raises the bar in this segment, offering the best of technology and creativity to users.”

Lava Yuva 5G: Specifications and Features

The Lava Yuva 5G sports a 6.5-inch IPS display with a 720p resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It features an 8MP selfie camera housed in a hole punch cutout. Driving the device is a Unisoc T750 processor, coupled with a hefty 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W USB Type-C charging. The phone operates on Android 13 with Lava's commitment to clean software devoid of ads and bloatware. Users can expect one guaranteed update to Android 14 and two years of security updates. For photography enthusiasts, the Yuva 5G offers a dual-camera setup on the rear, headlined by a 50MP main camera.

Design-wise, the Lava Yuva 5G showcases a glass back panel, available in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green variants. Biometric authentication is facilitated by a side-mounted fingerprint reader, complemented by face unlock functionality. The phone incorporates UFS2.2 storage and comes bundled with a 1-year warranty on the handset and a 6-month warranty on accessories.