Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 images leaked; design resembles Galaxy S24 Ultra- Report

New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 showcases a few design tweaks which showcase a similar design to the company’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 30 2024, 09:33 IST
India launch date of new Samsung foldable smartphones-check here
1/8 On July 26, Samsung launched its much awaited Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldable smartphones. The sale of the smartphone will begin on August 11. With the launch of these foldables, Samsung believes that it will strengthen its leadership in the market. (samsung)
2/8 However, these products will be available in India at a later date. A Samsung official said that the devices will be launched in India in the subsequent week (after August 11). (Samsung)
3/8 TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said, "In a few more years, the foldables' market is set to surpass 100 million devices. Already, more than half of our users say they are considering foldable for their next upgrade."  (Samsung)
4/8 Samsung India's Senior Director, Aditya Babbar believes that over the last five years, the foldables have provided Indian consumers with new and innovative experiences.   (Samsung)
5/8 It is reported that 5th generation of the foldables will enhance the user experience as compared to its predecessor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will distinguish the foldable industry in terms of performance too.  (Samsung)
6/8 The redesigned flex hinge improves the fold experience while also making the phone lighter. With new advancements, Samsung hopes to make the foldable more useful. The smaller size of the Flip 5 helps with its user-friendliness.  (Samsung)
7/8 As per experts, the Samsung premium smartphone segments have increased and more than one out of five smartphones sold during the quarter of 2023. With trust and durability, people are willing to spend more on Samsung’s top devices.   (Samsung)
8/8 Along with the foldable, Samsung also launched Galaxy Tab S9 in the price range of USD 799 to USD 119. And two watches, Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic which starts from USD 299 and USD 399.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design leaked ahead of launch, check details. (HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now about a month away from its official release and it's creating much curiosity about what the new generation of fold will look like. Over the months, we have come across several leaks and rumours, giving a glimpse into what is to be announced during the launch. However, a new leak has showcased bezels and a boxy design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which resembles the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Know what the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will look like when it's launched.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design

A tipster named Ice Universe shared an image on X of Galaxy Z Fold 6's outer display, showcasing the smartphone's bezels which do not seem to have many changes, punch-hole camera cutout in the center along with a flat-boxy design like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Another cropped image from the same tipster also hints at a wider outer display than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Therefore, we can expect that the upcoming fold smartphone will be slightly bigger than the predecessor in terms of inner as well as outer display, which may also result in a sleek design.

Earlier, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may also include an “Ultra” or a “ Fan Edition (FE)” edition. But, now as the launch nears, those rumours seem to have faded away and we may only the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 during the July Unpacked event.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as the Exynos 2400 chipset is reportedly not compatible with the foldable devices. Additionally, the upcoming fold is expected to get a bright 2600nit display with higher resolution. This year, Samsung may also support 16 GB of RAM instead of Galaxy Z Fold 5's 12GB RAM. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely have similar camera specifications as the predecessor. However, we may see some improvements in processor and senor sizes to capture improve images.

Note that the mentioned information is based on leaks, therefore, we must wait till the official launch to confirm what's coming with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

First Published Date: 30 May, 09:33 IST
