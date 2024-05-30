Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 images leaked; design resembles Galaxy S24 Ultra- Report

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now about a month away from its official release and it's creating much curiosity about what the new generation of fold will look like. Over the months, we have come across several leaks and rumours, giving a glimpse into what is to be announced during the launch. However, a new leak has showcased bezels and a boxy design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which resembles the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Know what the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will look like when it's launched.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design

A tipster named Ice Universe shared an image on X of Galaxy Z Fold 6's outer display, showcasing the smartphone's bezels which do not seem to have many changes, punch-hole camera cutout in the center along with a flat-boxy design like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Another cropped image from the same tipster also hints at a wider outer display than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Therefore, we can expect that the upcoming fold smartphone will be slightly bigger than the predecessor in terms of inner as well as outer display, which may also result in a sleek design.

THE NEXT FOLD pic.twitter.com/0CSpU0cD9T — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 29, 2024

Earlier, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may also include an “Ultra” or a “ Fan Edition (FE)” edition. But, now as the launch nears, those rumours seem to have faded away and we may only the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 during the July Unpacked event.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as the Exynos 2400 chipset is reportedly not compatible with the foldable devices. Additionally, the upcoming fold is expected to get a bright 2600nit display with higher resolution. This year, Samsung may also support 16 GB of RAM instead of Galaxy Z Fold 5's 12GB RAM. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely have similar camera specifications as the predecessor. However, we may see some improvements in processor and senor sizes to capture improve images.

Note that the mentioned information is based on leaks, therefore, we must wait till the official launch to confirm what's coming with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

