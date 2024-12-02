Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim tipped for global launch- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may launch in the global market with a slimmer profile and flagship features, here’s everything you need to know.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Dec 02 2024
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim tipped for global launch- Here’s what to expect
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may not be limited to specific regions, check details. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)

As we move ahead to 2025, Samsung has plans to surprise fans and tech enthusiasts with new products and innovations. At the beginning of the next year, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series with several upgrades. However, in April 2025 we may see another model of the series which will likely be known as the Galaxy S25 Slim. This new model is expected to be the slimmer version of the Galaxy S25, however, it is expected to come with flagship features and performance. As we await for new Samsung flagship model, tipsters have revealed that the smartphone may launch in the global market, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim global launch

This year, Samsung announced the slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 6 model which was known as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. However, the smartphone missed the global launch as it was only announced in the Chinese and South Korean markets. Now, similar to the slimmer foldable model, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S25 Slim next year which is expected to have a thinner and lightweight profile in comparison to standard Galaxy S25. Now, as the new model has been spotted, many are speculating if the smartphone will make a global launch or if it will be limited to a specific region.

In the latest X post by tipster Erencan Yılmaz, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim was spotted in the global market with model number SM-S937B/DS. It was revealed the “B” denotes global availability, whereas the “DS” highlights dual SIM support. This could come as great news for buyers as they have more options and price ranges to choose from within the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Expected specifications

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may come with 7.2mm or 7.5mm of thickness, making it slightly slimmer than the standard model. The Slimmer model is expected to come with a 6.55-inch display and it will likely support Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500 chip. For photography, it is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and an ultrawide camera.

02 Dec, 10:14 IST
