iPhone SE 4 arriving soon but it may have to share spotlight with OnePlus 13R

iPhone SE 4 is expected to become one of the most popular smartphones in the mid-range market. However, competitors are also ready to leave Apple behind by launching powerful smartphones with similar price ranges. Earlier we came across Google Pixel 9a as an iPhone SE 4 competitor, now another smartphone could join the race. OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 13R in January 2025. This smartphone is expected to become the next powerful mid-range smartphone as a successor to the OnePlus 12R which gained immense popularity. Know why the OnePlus 13R could be a bigger deal than iPhone SE 4 in 2025.

How OnePlus 13R could compete with the iPhone SE 4?

iPhone SE 4 will reportedly come with several design compromises since it's Apple's affordable smartphone. Leaks suggest that the smartphone may get an iPhone 14-like design with a single rear camera on the rear panel. However, the OnePlus 13R is expected to look similar to the flagship OnePlus 13 with a circular camera layout and triple camera sensor.

Apart from a flagship-like design, the OnePlus 13R is expected to get powerful specifications and features in comparison to the iPhone SE 4. Recently, OnePlus 13R specifications were leaked ahead of the China launch, showcasing a major performance boost. The upcoming OnePlus mid-ranger is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that powers several flagship smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and others. On the other hand, the iPhone SE 4 will likely feature the new A18 chipset that powers iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 13R is expected to come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto lens. The third sensor will likely be the ultrawide lens, however, its resolutions are yet to be determined. If look at the iPhone SE 4, then it may feature a 48MP single rear camera.

Lastly, the OnePlus 13R is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery, however, the iPhone SE 4's battery size is expected to be smaller than the iPhone 16 series model. Therefore, iPhone SE 4 will have several mid-range alternatives such as the OnePlus 13R, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Pixel 9a, and others.

