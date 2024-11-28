iPhone 17 Pro: 4 major changes Apple is likely to introduce in 2025

The dust has just settled after the iPhone 16 event in September, and we are already starting to receive major leaks about the iPhone 17 Pro model. There are already a slew of leaks that give us insights into what to expect from the next mainline flagship, including its design choices and potential updates to the optics. Here are all the major changes we can expect from the iPhone 17 Pro, based on early leaks and rumours.

Material Downgrade Coming?

The iPhone 17 Pro could experience a significant downgrade in one key area. If you haven't been following closely, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models feature titanium as the primary material, which is certainly more durable than the stainless steel used in previous iPhone Pro models, including the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, and all the way back to the iPhone X.

However, reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro might use an aluminium frame instead of titanium—yes, aluminium, the same material used in the standard models. If you think about it, this could be considered a downgrade, as aluminium is less durable than titanium. And hence, the iPhone 17 is expected to have a design that combines aluminium and glass. But this should be taken with a grain of salt, as these are early rumours.

Departure From The Trusty Old Camera Module Design

A major design change could also be in store for the camera bump. If you've been paying attention, you'd have noticed that iPhone Pro models since the iPhone 11 Pro have had a similar camera layout, featuring three cameras arranged in a triangular orientation at the bottom left corner. However, it now seems that the iPhone 17 Pro models could feature a rectangular camera module, similar to the one found in the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. iPhones have maintained the same camera design for quite some time now, so this shift could help freshen things up.

Performance Jump Expected Thanks To A19 Pro And More RAM

As for performance, the iPhone 17 Pro could be powered by the A19 Pro chip, which is likely to offer much better performance compared to the Apple A18 Pro, which has reportedly been overshadowed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in multi-core benchmarks. The A19 Pro will likely be a 3-nm chipset produced by TSMC.

Reports also suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro will feature 12 GB of RAM, which will be available in both the Pro and Pro Max models. This increase in RAM is likely due to the growing importance of artificial intelligence features, with Apple doubling down on AI. The additional RAM could also help future-proof the device.

Camera Upgrades To Expect

In terms of camera improvements, the iPhone 16 Pro notably switched to a much improved ultrawide sensor, upgrading to a 48-megapixel shooter from the 12-megapixel sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro. For the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is expected to focus on improving the telephoto camera. The 12-megapixel 5x telephoto camera could be replaced with a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, allowing for better zoom performance and more detail. This could even enable hybrid zoom, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.