Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which high-end smartphone is worth the hype

Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Know which flagship smartphone is worth buying in the highly competitive market.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 30 2024, 09:00 IST
Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which high-end smartphone is worth the hype
Check out the specs comparison between Oppo Find X8 and Samsung Galaxy S24 (Oppo)

Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: The Indian smartphone market has experienced several smartphone launches in the past weeks. From budget to flagships, many popular brands have introduced their new-generation smartphones. Recently, the Oppo Find X8 series made its debut in India with some eye-catching specifications and features. But, does the smartphone exceed the flagship race with Samsung Galaxy S24? Let's have a detailed specs and features comparison between the Oppo Find X8 and Samsung Galaxy S24. 

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip- Know what's coming

You may be interested in

Oppo Find X8 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.78 inches Display Size
₹19,999
Check details
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹67,999Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.85 inches Display Size
₹99,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹97,990
Check details

Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

Design and display: The Oppo Find X8 features a cosmos ring design with an aluminium and glass build. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and has received an IP69 + IP68 dust and water resistance rating. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 features a space-grade armour aluminium frame with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an IP68 rating. Therefore, both smartphones offer durability and sturdiness. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Find X8 features a 6.59-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Galaxy S24 sports a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 arriving soon but it may have to share spotlight with OnePlus 13R


Camera: Oppo Find X8 is being popularised for its camera capabilities. It features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT 700, a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with Sony LYT 600, offering 3x optical zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S24 also comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom


Performance:  Oppo Find X8 is powered by 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC which is the new generation flagship chip. It offers LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage for improved performance efficiency. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by a 4nm Exynos 2400 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage for 256GB and above variant. 


Battery: The Oppo Find X8 is backed by a 5630mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is backed by a 4900mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Also read: OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13


Price: Oppo Find X8 comes with a starting price of Rs.69999 for 12GB + 256GB. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is priced at Rs.74999 for 8GB + 128GB.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which high-end smartphone is worth the hype
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam Autumn Sale 2024

Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans speculate December 3 release date for second trailer after Rockstar Games latest post
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update rolling out soon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update rolling out soon
Comic Con 2024

Comic Con 2024: Crunchyroll to bring solo leveling dome and Rana Daggubati for Delhi's anime fans
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 28: How to grab exclusive rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets