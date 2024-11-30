Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which high-end smartphone is worth the hype

Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: The Indian smartphone market has experienced several smartphone launches in the past weeks. From budget to flagships, many popular brands have introduced their new-generation smartphones. Recently, the Oppo Find X8 series made its debut in India with some eye-catching specifications and features. But, does the smartphone exceed the flagship race with Samsung Galaxy S24? Let's have a detailed specs and features comparison between the Oppo Find X8 and Samsung Galaxy S24.

Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

Design and display: The Oppo Find X8 features a cosmos ring design with an aluminium and glass build. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and has received an IP69 + IP68 dust and water resistance rating. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 features a space-grade armour aluminium frame with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an IP68 rating. Therefore, both smartphones offer durability and sturdiness.

For display, the Find X8 features a 6.59-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Galaxy S24 sports a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness.

Camera: Oppo Find X8 is being popularised for its camera capabilities. It features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT 700, a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with Sony LYT 600, offering 3x optical zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S24 also comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom



Performance: Oppo Find X8 is powered by 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC which is the new generation flagship chip. It offers LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage for improved performance efficiency. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by a 4nm Exynos 2400 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage for 256GB and above variant.



Battery: The Oppo Find X8 is backed by a 5630mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is backed by a 4900mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Price: Oppo Find X8 comes with a starting price of Rs.69999 for 12GB + 256GB. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is priced at Rs.74999 for 8GB + 128GB.

