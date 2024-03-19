 Moregmax 4g7 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। moregmax Tablet
MoreGmax 4G7

MoreGmax 4G7 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 4,990 in India with Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MoreGmax 4G7 from HT Tech. Buy MoreGmax 4G7 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
MoreGmax4G7_Capacity_3000mAh
MoreGmax4G7_Ram_1GB
Key Specs
₹4,990
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

MoreGmax 4G7 Price in India

The starting price for the MoreGmax 4G7 in India is Rs. 4,990.  This is the MoreGmax 4G7 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

MoreGmax 4G7

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

MoreGmax 4G7 Competitors

I Kall N5 32GB
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,999
Check Details
Moregmax 4g7 I Kall N5 32gb
I Kall N9 Pro
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹4,499
Check Details
Moregmax 4g7 I Kall N9 Pro
DOMO Slate S7
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹4,188
Check Details
Moregmax 4g7 Domo Slate S7
Datawind UbiSlate 9Ci
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,999
Check Details
Moregmax 4g7 Datawind Ubislate 9ci

Moregmax 4g7 Full Specifications

  • TalkTime

    Up to 7 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Standby time

    Up to 48 Hours(2G)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Colours

    Black

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Brand

    MoreGmax

  • Launch Date

    June 14, 2016 (Official)

  • Model

    4G7

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8735

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Moregmax 4g7