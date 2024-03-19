Moto Tab G70 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। moto Tablet

Moto Tab G70 128GB
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Cyber Teal
The starting price for the Moto Tab G70 128GB in India is Rs. 21,990. This is the Moto Tab G70 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cyber Teal.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.