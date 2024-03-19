 Moto Tab G70 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। moto Tablet
Moto Tab G70 128GB is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 21,990 in India with Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 7700 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto Tab G70 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Moto Tab G70 128GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹21,990
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
7700 mAh
6 GB
490 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Moto Tab G70 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Moto Tab G70 128GB in India is Rs. 21,990.  This is the Moto Tab G70 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cyber Teal.

Moto Tab G70 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Cyber Teal
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Moto Tab G70 128gb Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7700 mAh

  • Display

    11.0" (27.94 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, 20W

  • Capacity

    7700 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Colours

    Cyber Teal

  • Weight

    490 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    258.4 mm

  • Width

    163 mm

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Pixel Density

    212 ppi

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.77 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Brand

    Moto

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    May 9, 2022 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Tab G70 128GB

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G90T

  • Graphics

    Mali-G76 MC4

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Moto Tab G70 128GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Moto Tab G70 128gb