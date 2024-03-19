 Nokia T10 Lte 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। nokia Tablet
Nokia T10 LTE 64GB is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5250 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia T10 LTE 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia T10 LTE 64GB now with free delivery.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹13,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v12
5250 mAh
4 GB
375 grams
Nokia T10 LTE 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia T10 LTE 64GB in India is Rs. 13,999.  This is the Nokia T10 LTE 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Ocean Blue.

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Ocean Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Nokia T10 Lte 64gb Full Specifications

  • Battery

    5250 mAh

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5250 mAh

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Colours

    Ocean Blue

  • Width

    123.2 mm

  • Thickness

    9 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Polycarbonate

  • Weight

    375 grams

  • Height

    208 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IPX2

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    72.67 %

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    T10 LTE 64GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    October 15, 2022 (Official)

  • Brand

    Nokia

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MP1

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T606

  • Processor

    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Nokia T10 LTE 64GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Nokia T10 Lte 64gb