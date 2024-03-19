 Nokia T20 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। nokia Tablet
Nokia T20 64GB is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia T20 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia T20 64GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹18,990
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
4 GB
465 grams
Nokia T20 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia T20 64GB in India is Rs. 18,990.  This is the Nokia T20 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Ocean Blue.

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Ocean Blue
Nokia T20 Tab with 10.36 Inch

Nokia T20 Tab with 10.36 Inch(26cm) 2K Screen, Low Blue Light, Wi-Fi, 8200mAh Battery, Android 11 with 2 Years of OS Upgrades & 3 Years of Security Updates, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Deep Ocean Blue
₹19,499 ₹16,498
Nokia T20 Tab with 10.36

Nokia T20 Tab with 10.36"(26cm) 2K Screen, Low Blue Light, Wi-Fi & LTE, 8200mAh Battery, Android 11 with 2 Years of OS Upgrades & 3 Years of Security Updates, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Deep Ocean Blue
₹21,999 ₹17,685
Nokia T20 Tab 10.36

Nokia T20 Tab 10.36"(26cm) 2K Screen, Low Blue Light,Wi-Fi & LTE,8200mAh Battery,Android 11 2 Years of OS Upgrades & 3 Years of Security Updates, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage|Ocean Blue & Tempered Glass
₹23,998 ₹17,984
Nokia T20 64gb Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    8200 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Colours

    Ocean Blue

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Thickness

    7.8 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Width

    157.5 mm

  • Height

    247.6 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    465 grams

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.94 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    T20 64GB

  • Launch Date

    January 19, 2022 (Official)

  • Brand

    Nokia

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T610

  • Processor

    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Nokia T20 64GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

