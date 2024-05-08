 Panasonic Toughbook S1 Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। panasonic Tablet
Panasonic Toughbook S1

Panasonic Toughbook S1

Panasonic Toughbook S1 is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 98,000 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.84 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Toughbook S1 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Toughbook S1 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 08 May 2024
PanasonicToughbookS1_Capacity_3200mAh
PanasonicToughbookS1_Ram_4GB
PanasonicToughbookS1_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹98,000
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.84 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
Android v10 (Q)
4 GB
434 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Panasonic Toughbook S1 Price in India

The starting price for the Panasonic Toughbook S1 in India is Rs. 98,000.  This is the Panasonic Toughbook S1 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Panasonic Toughbook S1

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Grey
Out of Stock

Panasonic Toughbook S1 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    3200 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Height

    194 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant, IP65, IP67

  • Weight

    434 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    22.9 mm

  • Colours

    Grey

  • Width

    131 mm

  • Pixel Density

    206 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1200 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    57.52 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Brand

    Panasonic

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    December 23, 2021 (Official)

  • Model

    Toughbook S1

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956

  • Graphics

    Adreno 512

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.84 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB
Latest Tablets

    Panasonic Toughbook S1