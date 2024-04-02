 iPhone 14 now available with a 15% discount on Flipkart! Check discounts, bank offers and more | Photos
iPhone 14 now available with a 15% discount on Flipkart! Check discounts, bank offers and more

Experience the iPhone 14, now available at a reduced price on Flipkart. Check the details of this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2024, 15:38 IST
iPhone 14
The iPhone 14, boasting a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, is now accessible on Amazon at a reduced price. (Amazon)
photos
1/5 The iPhone 14, boasting a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, is now accessible on Amazon at a reduced price. (Amazon)
camera capabilities
Enhanced camera capabilities promise superior photo quality regardless of lighting conditions, while the addition of Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps elevates video recording experiences.  (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Enhanced camera capabilities promise superior photo quality regardless of lighting conditions, while the addition of Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps elevates video recording experiences.  (Apple)
Action mode
Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 48000 if they trade in their old smartphones. Do note that the amount depends upon the model and condition of your old device. Bank offers such as flat Rs. 2500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions are also available. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 48000 if they trade in their old smartphones. Do note that the amount depends upon the model and condition of your old device. Bank offers such as flat Rs. 2500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions are also available. (Amazon)
safety features
Noteworthy safety features, such as Crash Detection technology, automatically initiate emergency calls in critical situations, augmenting user safety and peace of mind. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Noteworthy safety features, such as Crash Detection technology, automatically initiate emergency calls in critical situations, augmenting user safety and peace of mind. (Apple)
iPhone 14
With an all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback, coupled with industry-leading durability features like Ceramic Shield and water resistance, the iPhone 14 offers a compelling blend of performance, reliability, and longevity. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 With an all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback, coupled with industry-leading durability features like Ceramic Shield and water resistance, the iPhone 14 offers a compelling blend of performance, reliability, and longevity. (Apple)
First Published Date: 02 Apr, 15:38 IST
