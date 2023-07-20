Home Photos Vivo Y27 launched in India: price, camera, battery, processor, check them all out

Vivo Y27 launched in India: price, camera, battery, processor, check them all out

The new Vivo Y27 was launched today in India. Check prices, specs and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 18:18 IST
The Vivo Y27 comes with a sleek  2.5D glass body design and a 16.86cm i.e. 6.64-inch FHD+ sunlight display. It also features a side fingerprint scanner.  
The smartphone features a 5000mAh battery combined with fast 44W FlashCharge for long lasting battery life and quick charging. It comes in two colours: Burgundy Black and vibrant garden green. 
The Vivo Y27 is powered by Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor for enhanced performance. It features a dual camera setup with a 50 MP main camera paired with a 2 MP bokeh camera. It also has an 8 MP selfie camera.  
According to Vivo, the camera has various features such as super night mode, and super night selfie mode along with a bokeh flare portrait feature. 
The Vivo Y27 is priced at Rs. 14999 for the 6 GB+128 GB variant. It will be available for sale from today, July 20, across Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. 
First Published Date: 20 Jul, 18:18 IST
